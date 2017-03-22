21 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Ghana: Why Does President Akufo-Addo Need an 'Elephant-Sized' Cabinet?

It's not easy running a country, and Nana Akufo-Addo needs all the friends he can get - 110 of them, to be precise. That's the size of the new president's new cabinet, which is the largest in Ghanaian history. But critics say that a bloated bureaucracy doesn't necessarily equate to good governance. By SIMON ALLISON.

It took the new Ghanaian president three months to appoint his new cabinet, and now we know why he was so slow: he had a lot of vacancies to fill. In total, President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed 110 people to his cabinet, making it the largest in Ghanaian history - and possibly the largest in the world today.

Being a Ghanaian government minister is a nice job, if you can get it. A full minister takes home around $4,000 (R50,600) a month, and receives free housing, transport and personal protection.

Of the 110 new appointees, 56 are full ministers, 50 are deputy ministers, and four are ministers of state. In contrast, the president's predecessor John Mahama managed to run the government with just 84 people in his cabinet, including deputies.

Except that Mahama didn't run the government very well, argues the new president, and the...

Ghana

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

