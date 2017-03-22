22 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #HostelLivesMatter - What May Xolobeni and Glebelands Have in Common?

analysis By Vanessa Burger

Twenty-one years ago, universally recognised human rights to freedom, justice, and peace, which formed the basis of our Bill of Rights, became the cornerstone to our constitutional and representative democracy, intended to rectify historical violations and ensure dignity, equality and freedom for all. Or so it says on the parliamentary website. The site also urged us on Human Rights Day to "reflect on our rights and protect those of others". The website reminds us of Sharpeville, Nelson Mandela, Pass Law protests and that the strength of our Constitution is now such that it is almost impossible for anyone - including the government - to deprive citizens of their basic rights. So it says.

A year ago, on March 22, 2016, Amadiba Crisis Committee leader and Xolobeni anti-mining activist, Sikhosiphi 'Bazooka' Rhadebe, was denied his most basic human right - to life.

By that same date, 57 people had already forfeited this right as the lawlessness at Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, Durban, tramped over the Constitution, ripped up the rule of law and spat on residents' human rights. To date, 83 people and counting have been denied this most fundamental right and hundreds more their rights to freedom, justice, peace, dignity...

