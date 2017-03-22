Eritrea: Seminar for Youth

Keren — The Chairman of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS), Mr. Saleh Ahmedin conducted a seminar to 250 students of Hagaz Technical and Agricultural School focusing on strengthening the capacity of the students.

Indicating that development is based on strong organization and awareness, Mr. Saleh called on the students to enhance the positive sides of their achievements and make proper use of the opportunities ahead of them. He also called on them to strengthen organizational capacity and develop their professional and sports capacity parallel with their academic education.

The participants expressed that they will live up to expectations and called for the sustainability of such seminars.