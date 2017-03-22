22 March 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Health Station in Kermed Rendering Commendable Service

Keren — The Kermed health station, Hagaz sub-zone, is reported is rendering commendable service especially in community sensitization and control of communicable diseases.

The head of the health station, Nurse Gebrehiwet Tsegai indicated that community awareness as regards health issues is on the rise and as a result significant decline has been registered in mother and child mortality in connection with delivery.

The area administrators pointed out that the decline of diseases is the result of the efforts of the medical personnel and increased awareness of the public and said that they will work for the expansion of the station.

Kermed health station is located 36 km south east of Hagaz and provides service to residents of the Adi-Omar, Shebeq, Ad-Arei, Tsehafa and Gula administrative areas.

