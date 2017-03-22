Kenya: Over 160 Tanzanian Doctors Sign Up for Kenya Jobs

More than 160 Tanzanian doctors have so far expressed willingness to work in Kenya, the Tanzanian government says.

By end of Tuesday, some 160 medics had registered to take up the assignment.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu says Kenya and Tanzania have agreed to protect the welfare of the medics, noting that they will be paid based on the rates set by Kenya government for the profession.

SHORTAGE

Although Tanzania is equally facing a shortage of doctors, she says, it can only employ 500 doctors out of the more 2,000 on the streets.

"On involving the Medical Association of Tanganyika, I would like to emphasise that the decisions were made based on consultations between the two heads of state and we found that the agreement is beneficial," she said.

"However, (the) important thing is that the agreement does not force anyone to go and work in Kenya."

Kenya asked Tanzania for doctors following a crippling strike that lasted for more than 100 days.

FEARS

Meanwhile, Tanzania has allayed fears on the safety of the doctors expected to start working in Kenya next month.

The fears were sparked by a letter that the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) wrote to wrote to the Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT), asking Tanzanian doctors not to go to work in Kenya.

KMPDU asked Tanzanian medics to hold their horses until the union and the Kenyan government implement the agreements they signed before ending the job boycott.

"Please note that it would have been appropriate for Tanzania doctors to wait for a Collective Bargaining Agreement signed to be fully implemented within the agreed two months before this two year contract takes effect," KMPDU says in its letter seen by The Citizen, a member of the Nation Media Group stable.

Ms Mwalimu, the Tanzania Health minister, told reporters in Dar es Salaam that Tanzania had received assurances from Kenya that Tanzanian doctors would be safe in the country, adding that the two countries would soon sign a memorandum of understanding on terms on which the doctors would be employed.

She said the government hoped that Kenyan would address the doctors' concerns as agreed.

VOLUNTARY

The minister added that she expected a document from Kenya, which she would study for two days before holding a video conference with her Kenyan counterpart, Dr Cleopa Mailu, during which it would be decided whether to accept the terms offered by the Kenyan government.

"What I want to emphasize is that the doctors will be paid the same as their Kenyan counterparts and will be offered accommodation since they will be coming from another country," she said.

"We're not forcing doctors to apply...this is purely voluntary."