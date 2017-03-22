Nigeria: 5 Suicide Bombers Kill 3, Injure Many in Maiduguri

Series of bomb blasts have occurred in 3 locations around Muna Garage area of Maiduguri metropolis. The incidents occurred at about 4 am.

The first location, Muna Kumbori, an unofficial host community camp housing 199 internally displaced persons was attacked by three suicide bombers leading to the death of two innocent persons.

The second location, Muna Dagalti, which was attacked by one suicide bomber resulted in the death of one person.

And the third location, Muna Bulaya, was attacked by another suicide bomber who was the only causality.

A total of five male suicide bombers were involved in the incidents killing 3 innocent persons.

At least 20 people with various degrees of injuries were administered with first aid by Emergency response team and transported to the state specialist hospital while the remains of the dead have been deposited in the mortuary.