Uganda: Govt to Set Up Shs1 Trillion Unitary Oil Pipeline

Entebbe — Energy minister Irene Muloni has said government is set to construct a unitary pipeline worth $3.35b (Shs1.2 trillion) that will transport the country's crude oil from Hoima to Tanga Port in Tanzania.

"The Ugandan government together with our Tanzanian counterparts and the three oil companies Tullow Oil, Cnooc and Total Oil that we are working with are going to form a unitary company called the East African Crude Oil Company and agree on the shareholding of how much each partner is going to take in terms of the total profits and also ensure proper reinvestment in the project," she said.

Ms Muloni made the remarks while addressing journalists after a closed door meeting with a team of Tanzanian ministers and commissioners in Entebbe last week.

She added that feasibility studies undertaken showed that the pipeline would cost $3.35b, stretching 1445 km, 24 inches diametre with the capability to pass 216,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Ms Muloni said government expects to sign a memorandum of understanding with Tanzania with 85 per cent of the paper work done and have the export pipeline passing through to Tanga Port by 2020.

"From Hoima to Tanga being the cheapest route will cost us a tariff of $ 12.2 million per barrel of oil and the corridor were pipeline is to pass from Hoima to Kampala has been gazetted, Kampala- Sembabule to mutukula is being worked on by the ministry of lands" she said.

Mr Sospeter Muhongo, the Tanzanian minister of Energy and Minerals, told the media that he hoped the continuing series of meetings between the two governments will get an Memorandum of Understanding signed soon and expects neighboring countries Congo and Burundi to also use the pipeline.