Gambia: Nawec Accuses Parastatals of Electricity Problems

The inconsistency of electricity supply has currently reached an alarming rate thus the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has blamed Government Departments; Area Councils, Public Institutions, among other institutions that are using their services without paying their bills.

He disclosed that some Government Parastatals still owes NAWEC millions of Dalasis, which he said, is enough to buy at least three brand new machines to solve the current situation his institution is facing.

In a Daily Observer interview, PRO Pierre Silver said that this is their biggest problem. He therefore called on the current government to come to their aid and provide them with subventions, negotiate for more projects as well as try to see how best the debtors could settle the money for the interest of national development. Otherwise, he said, they would end up going to banks for loans, which according to him, is definitely unacceptable.

His words: "The rumour nowadays is very high in the country, as it has come to a point when people are saying that we are being inconsistence just to sabotage the new government whiles others saying that the former government was paying NAWEC a lot of money to help with our operations. All these are rumours because NAWEC is a semi-autonomous institution and we don't depend on government to give us subvention and we are not here to sabotage the government as well. If we are to do that it will mean we are not patriotic citizens".

He affirmed that they generate income from the bills customers pay from which 75% is used for maintenance and buying fuel for their operations and the fluctuation of fuel price in the world market is also affecting them too. Silver added that it is from the same money they pay their staff salaries.

Whiles hoping for the current government to come to their aid, he seized the opportunity to commend them for working on the current setbacks in the country.