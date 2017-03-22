analysis

This is a dangerous moment in the history of our democracy and not unlike the last heady days of the Republic. We might do well to heed the Ciceronian warning to "take the trouble" to preserve what we have despite its fading hue.

'But though the Republic, when it came to us, was like a beautiful painting whose colours, however, were already fading with age, our own time has not only neglected to freshen it by renewing the original colours, but has not even taken the trouble to preserve its configuration and, so to speak, its general outlines...'

Cicero De Republica 5.1.2

Written between 54-51BC, Cicero's De Republica was part lament for the state of the Roman Republic and part discussion of forms of government and justice. At that time, the Romans were involved in several wars abroad, Caesar was conducting his campaigns in Gaul, citizens were rioting and by 49BC Caesar would cross the Rubicon and be made dictator for the first time.

The story of the Late Roman Republic is in essence a tragic one. The decay Cicero consistently speaks of eventually led to its demise and Augustus as emperor with complete control of the State. While of...