Gambian Youth Calls for Peace in Upcoming NA Elections

Young people of The Gambia have urged supporters of various candidates for the upcoming National Assembly elections to maintain peace and tranquility.

Speaking to Daily Observer, Lamin Barjo, a native of Brikama has described the upcoming National Assembly elections as an important engagement for The Gambia. "Political parties and the general public at large must show peace throughout this election. It is an issue that should be put into consideration as various candidates cannot achieve what they are targeting without the maintenance of peace," he stated.

Barjo called on the government to provide tight security for this year's election, whilst urging electorates to vote the right people into office for the interest of the nation. "If wrong people are elected to represent us in that crucial house of the country that will apparently show no sign of development. I'm optimistic that our choices will be right to rebuild our parliament," he expressed.

Dembo Jobarteh alias D-Jobz, staff of GPPA, said Gambia as a democratic nation, every National Assembly candidate is free to campaign with his or her supporters extensively, but was quick to note that people must not tarnish the image of this country in the name of politics and democracy. "Democracy goes with responsibility and that requires peace and professionalism. I therefore urge each and every Gambian to maintain peace during and after this upcoming National Assembly election," he stated.

He said the government should not take things lightly especially to those who would try to breach the peace of this country. "Peace is everything and our country needs it more than anything. We are well known for it, so we should jealously safeguard that beautiful image," he urged.

Abdoulie Jatta, a political science student at the UTG, highlighted the necessity of maintaining peace in this upcoming National Assembly election, saying it is an important tool that upholds the interest of any individual with a political ambition. "I urge people to take advantage of it for the interest of the nation," he pointed out.

He wishes all the candidates good luck, whilst urging them to live up to expectation when elected into office as representatives.