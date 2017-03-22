Rwanda: Top Gospel Artists to Grace Bizimana's Easter Concert

The third edition of Easter Celebration (East African Chapter) will be held on April 16, at Radisson Blu Kigali (Convention Center) starting at 6p.m.

Under the theme, 'where we experience the celebration in the regional taste', the event is a brainchild of Rwanda's gospel singer Patient Bizimana. It will feature leading gospel musicians like Burundi's Apollinaire Habonimana and Marion Shako from Kenya among many others. South African gospel singer and pastor Solly Mahlangu together with his band are also expected to perform.

According to the 'Uwo buntu' star, the event has been growing over the years from1000 people at the beginning to 3,500 people last year. And this year, the number is expected to increase.

The singer said the proceeds from the concert will go towards helping the vulnerable people in hospitals and survivors of the 1994 Rwandan Genocide against the Tutsi.