Gambia: Jokadou Darsilami Women Gardeners Call for More Support

Women gardeners in Jokadou Dasilami in the North Bank Region are calling for more support to tackle some of the challenges confronting their agricultural productivity.

The NBR community is one settlement in The Gambia that is synonymous with salt and its production, but in recent years the settlement is also involved heavily in mass onion production on a yearly basis.

The large scale horticultural production in Darsilami Jokadou has been attracting young men from other regions in The Gambia and even sub-regional countries like Guinea Bissau and Guinea Conakry.

They would spend months there, helping women on their fields in exchange for pay, whilst others enjoy the privilege of being given their own plots to cultivate onion.

The all-important agricultural drive which has been ongoing now for more than five years now, according to women like Aja Sonko, Awa Fofana and Nyabou Dibba.

"The venture has been of immense help to us as it enables us to take care of our domestic needs such as household food requirements, school and medical bills of our kids and attending to the demands of social functions like marriages" they narrated.

Despite these benefits that are associated with the many onion fields in Jokadou Dasilami, the women gardeners including Fulo Njie and Nyima Jammeh say they are faced with serious challenges.

On top of these challenges, according to Fulo Njie, is the high cost of onion seeds, fertilizer, well digging, competition posed by imported onions and cattle intrusion.

They narrated that the threat of losing months of hardwork to cows is forcing them to deploy their children to the gardens at night to watch over their onion fields.

With an arable land at their disposal and water in no short supply, the women gardeners of this North Bank Region settlement are poised to contribut to the country's huge nutritional and economic prospects, but only when the much-needed interventions like a proper fencing material and storage facilities are addressed.