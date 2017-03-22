Botswana: Top Runners Decline Meet

Gaborone — The country's IAAF World Championships qualifiers staged at the weekend, did not produce expected results, as top runners declined to participate.

At the centre, was the timing method that does not comply with IAAF World Championships prescribed model.

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) used a hand timer.

But according to 2017 IAAF World Championships qualification system and entry standards, hand-timed performances in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 110m/100m hurdles, 400m hurdles and 4x100m relay will not be accepted.

BAA official, Mompati Ngwako said in an interview, that the electronic timer was not used on the day, because the operator was outside the country attending a course.

However, he said they had trained a lot of people to operate the electronic timer, adding that the problem was that the usual operator went with the laptop designed to capture the time.

"We have about four laptops, but no one knows where they are. So Tshepo could not attend the course without that laptop because it was related to timing; hence he could not leave it behind. However I will continue with investigations to locate the other laptops," he said.

Although there was no electronic timing, he said he was impressed with the quality of display from some of the athletes.

Meanwhile, athletics analyst, Billy Tambula said what happened on Sunday was an indication that all was not well at BAA.

For the officials to tell athletes that they could qualify with hand-timers, he said was wrong and misleading.

"Look, 2017 IAAF World Championships qualification systems are there in black and white for all to read and interpret. First thing first, in 100m and 200m, there has to be a wind reading available for an athlete to qualify, so where are you going to get the wind reading without an electronic timer?" he asked rhetorically.

Also, he said he was disappointed that some athletes came as far as Maun and Kang to try their luck, only to be demoralised by the use of a hand-timer.

What BAA shoud do, Tambula said was to come out in the open and tell people that there was a crisis at the association, adding that elite athletes did the right thing not to participate.

Furthermore, he said elite athletes had surpassed the stage of competing in uncoordinated and poorly organised event,.

As such, he noted that they should be given the respect they deserve.

He further said the recent resignation of four office bearers at BAA was haunting the athletics family.

"You know, we can't afford four crucial people resigning at this time of the year.We have world championships, Bahamas relays and BAA national championships and look what happened. I believe, we are still going to see more embarrassment," he said.

Meanwhile, in the 400m women race, Tlhompang Basele finished first with a time of 1:00.61, followed by Lebitso Mokorufu with 1:00.85, while Ruth Lokobe settled for position three with 1:10.90.

In the 400m men race, Omphemetse Mokgadi scooped pole position with 46.84, Tumo Nkape clocked 47.28 to finish on position two, while Larona Tlhabe recorded 48.79 on position three.

In the 800m men race, upcoming Maun-based athlete, Tshepiso Masalela stamped his authority in the race with 1:50.07, followed by Isaac Seoke with 1:53.20, while position three went to Bakang Gaongalelwe with 1:55.20.

Source : BOPA