Uganda: Corrupt Civil Servants Frustrate Investors, Says Museveni

Kampala — President Yoweri Museveni has urged the public to join him and fight corrupt civil servants who frustrate investors describing such as enemies of the state.

Speaking at the commissioning of Riham factory in Kawempe Division, Kampala last week, the President lashed at such workers likening them to 'rebels' he fought in the early 1980's that led him into power in 1986.

"... industries like this one owned by this young man (Hariss International Ltd, director, Mr Yasser Ahmed) add value to local and imported raw materials and create jobs. There are some civil servants who solicit for bribes from investors and end up blocking such investments are enemies of the state and should be fought. So join me and we fight these fellows who are denying you jobs," he said. He added: "The number of workers here are almost a battalion (1,000) so he is a commander of his own in this company."

He lauded Mr Ahmed for the $35 million (about Shs126 billion) and advised Kawempe residents not to frustrate him. "He now earns annually $55 million (about Shs2 billion), an eighth of total income from coffee exports," the President added.

"I thank you for the investment, bring more Lebanese investors. It seems you are a good employer. Your employees look good wearing the real colour (yellow) unlike other groups that confuse you. Young people like you take example from him. When you get money you go to drink alcohol and womanizing. He did now study a lot, but has saved and invested," he added.

President Museveni promised Mr Yasser 75 acres of land he had earlier demanded for expansion of his business. Mr Museveni also pledged to provide cheap power of $5 cents to boost production.

Investment

Mr Ahmed revealed his firm is set to invest more than $25 million (Shs89 billion) for expansion, and in fruit farmers for better post-harvest handing. He appealed to government address the problem of foreign carbonated drinks that infiltrate the local market.