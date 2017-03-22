Uganda: Widow, Fails to Get Justice for Son Shot Dead By Police

At the height of president Idi Amin's reign, Ms Ann Ruth Ocen, 65, of Akisim Estate on Ejoku Road in Soroti lost her husband, a retired secretary with Soroti, Municipal Council. She neither saw the remains nor paid her last respects.

Four decades later, a similar curse has befallen the family again, this time snatching the life of 27-year-old Paul Olado in the prime of his productive years.

Like father, the son died at the hands of a state agent, according to his family. A number of bullets fired by a police officer ripped his chest and his body was dumped in the mortuary, with the clothes caked in blood. It was a macabre sight as the mother grappled with the horrid stench of other decomposing corpses in the mortuary besides which her son's body lay.

During the interview for this article, Ms Ocen spoke with the calmness of an elder although the stream of tears down her cheeks belied the courage.

Olado had trained as an intermediate civil engineer, having graduated with a diploma at Uganda Technical College Elgon.

At about 9pm on July 3, 2015, he and girlfriend hitched a ride on the same boda boda (motorcycle taxi). He was sandwiched between the girlfriend and the rider.

Right at the heart of Soroti town, and a few metres from the Bata shoe shop outlet, a policeman stopped them. Before he could disembark, the law enforcer opened fire with clinical precision, pumping a number of bullets in Olado's body.

"My boy was shot by a policeman on patrol. He meant to shoot that boy. It couldn't have been an accident. He had taken a walk with his girlfriend and they jumped on a boda boda to return home and on their way this man asked the rider to stop and before he could even do that, shot my son," Ms Ocen narrated.

It is unclear whether the shooter was inebriated, trigger-happy or had a grudge against his victim.

It was a clinical execution. A source at Soroti Central Police Station recollects that this particular cyclist had been on police's watch list and at the time Olado was shot, night operations in response to heightened crime were at their peak.

Whereas this official alibi may show why the police officer could have panicked, it does not explain the eccentric conduct afterward by powerful relatives of the suspect and the police to stymie inquiries that would deliver justice.

Ms Ocen also questioned why police stayed away from the burial when one of their own caused the death yet the Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura has previous in similar past incidents personally attended burials and publicly reprimanded his wayward officers.

Gen Kayihura last November, for instance, flew to Kitgum to attend the burial of Kenneth Akena, a social worker shot dead in Kampala, after the killing over which three civilians have been charged with murder stirred tribal emotions.

In Olado's case, policeman Yorobwam Okullu was arrested but investigations have progressed, if at all, at a less-than-satisfactory pace, piling misery for the distraught widow.

"It was such a terrible thing. I even fainted. The body looked awful as they had not yet washed and dressed it," she said, ploughing through painful memory of the macabre sight inside the morgue.

Ms Ocen lived with her late son in a two-roomed house. She has now employed a house-help to fill the void and give company.

Besides the heartbreak and agony of losing a loved one, these killings leave in their trail economic gaps for families where the dependency rate of the elderly on the youthful is as high as in Teso Sub-region.

In most of rural Uganda, the youth provide security, labour and are a source of pride to parents and promise of the future. Their death, according to affected families in Teso, is a loss in many ways.

The pain is made worse due to elusive justice for the victims.

Olado's mother did not get the justice she sought. Instead, she was offered compensation: a few millions of shillings.

The suspected shooter is a relative to a former minister from Teso Sub-region whose name we have withheld considering the gravity of allegations raised against them. The ex-minister declined our repeated interview requests.

"The minister even attempted to rescue him (the suspect) from police, but when they lost the election it became hard because people were mounting pressure on the police," Ms Ocen said.

The ex-minister reportedly extended an olive branch to the deceased's family, inviting them for a reconciliation meeting allegedly supported by Uganda Human Rights Commission Soroti Regional Office.

The talks flopped after five siblings of the victim berated it as a mockery to themselves and justice. They suspected the meeting was contrived not to hold the policeman culpable but rather secure the grieving family's forgiveness. And the plan was to pay them off in exchange.

It is common in Teso Sub-region for communities to resolve capital offences through dialogue under jurisdiction of Local Council officials and clan elders, although it is better justice served through the courts of law.

The Teso home-bred solution never worked in Olado's case.

Minister still consulting

Internal Affairs Minister Gen Jeje Odongo, who also hails from Teso sub-region, when contacted about the killings, said: "You must be wizard because your phone call has come hours after I met the IGP this morning and guess what, we discussed this same issue. He has vowed to give me a report on the matter since these concerns of killings in Teso sub - region keep coming up. I shall get back to you with the benefit of this report."

Brother of boy killed in police cell speaks out

In our yesterday's instalment of this series, we published a story of a defilement suspect who was killed inside a police cell and the act disguised as a suicide case. We spoke to a brother of the victim and he recounts to us the events of the day. Below are the excerpts.

On January 11, 2014, the officer-in-charge of Kyere Police Station organised a party at his home which my brother, our friends and I attended. The next day, a group of CID, LCI and GISO officers came home and asked for my brother. I did not know where he was.

Later that day, I heard that my brother Paul Opolot had been arrested over a girl [defilement]. I ran to the police station and found police officers beating up my brother. They tested him for HIV and the results returned negative.

Later, the mother of the complainant came to the station and the police said they were going to take another [HIV] test. This time round, they locked us out when they were carrying out the second test. When they came out of the room, they had a syringe which they threw in a pit-latrine.

Our mother left us at the station and went to bring food from home. But after a short while, we heard that someone had committed suicide inside the police cell. We rushed to the cell to see what was happening and when we checked, it was my brother. We reported the case to Soroti Police Station and one suspect - a one Okwi - was arrested on Good Friday.

When the suspects were committed to High Court, two soldiers came and attacked us. Luckily, I was bathing and took off naked, they captured and tortured my mother. Since then, they have continued threatening us with messages and intimidating us.

I have since then been reporting to police but nothing has been done.