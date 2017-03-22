Tanzania: Bank Marks 100 Years of Service in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania is, this week, hosting over thirty of its Top Management Team members from its Africa and Middle East Region, the bank said yesterday.

The delegation, the biggest ever to have visited the country at one go, is in the country to hold business meetings as well as join the staff in Tanzania to mark the Bank's historic milestone - celebrating 100 years since the Bank first opened its doors in Tanzania. The Bank's delegation is led by the Regional Chief Executive, Africa and Middle East, Sunil Kaushal (pictured).

During their stay, the delegation will meet with various internal and external stakeholders of the Bank in Tanzania with a view of exploring ways in which the Bank can further enhance its business and support economic growth in Tanzania. The delegation will also meet with some highly ranked Government officials.