Gambia: APRC Candidate Says Banjul South Is Not for Sale

Baboucarr Nyang, the APRC candidate vying for the Banjul South seat has said that Banjul South is not for sale noting that the era of politics where people would come and dash money on the electorates has passed.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Observer, Nyang said the electorates in Banjul South are nowadays fully conscious of their voting rights and responsibilities thus they cannot be baffled by deceitful politicians.

He noted that the electorates should not vote on party lines but they should critically look at the manifestos of the candidates before voting for anyone.

He pointed out that the electorates should not only follow the fanfare of candidates but should vote candidates that would serve their interest in parliament.

Nyang said the role of a National Assembly member is to scrutinize bills in parliament and also to lobby to the executive to bring development to the doorsteps of people.

As the outgoing National Assembly Member for Banjul South, he said, he has contributed in revamping most of the road networks in Banjul and has also lobbied through parliament for government's approval, as well as advocated for the Banjul Youth Centre Project, which the Banjul City Council would embark on soon.

He disclosed that for the past five years he has been closely working with youths and women within the constituency and every year he supports all the Nawettan teams in Banjul South with sporting gears, trophy and cash to the respective football teams in his area.

According to him, this election is not about party but to elect into office eligible candidates who can satisfactory represent the interest and concerns of the people of Banjul.

He called on the people of Banjul South to vote for him for the forthcoming National Assembly elections.