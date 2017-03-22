Uganda: Kiplangat Stars At Entebbe Marathon

Kampala — Felix Kiplangat believes he can do better in marathon running if he attains better coaching and training programmes.

The runner draws inspiration after delivering a crisp performance to win his maiden 42km race at the Chinese Communications Construction Company (CCCC)-sponsored Entebbe Marathon on March 19.

Kiplangat, who is part of the law enforcement department for Mountain Elgon Conservation Area, endured the tough wet conditions to beat an elite field and win in two hours, 15 minutes and 38 seconds.

"It was tiresome because of the rain," Kiplangat said after conquering his first marathon. "The course was gruesome too. It was mainly tarmac and had a little murram," he said.

Kiplangat in his early 30s', knows he can do something better but needs adequate preparation. "Marathon requires a lot of training. If I can get support and continue training with the likes of Joshua Cheptegei, Stephen Kiprotich and Moses Kipsiro, I can do more in the future." the Uganda Wildlife Authority runner stated.

Kiplangat will now represent Uganda at the Wuhan Marathon in China next month, courtesy of sponsors CCCC. "It will be my first time to fly out of the country," excited Kiplangat added. Robert Lubega came second in 2:16:10 whereas Alfred Kipyotek was third to cross the tape in the Entebbe Botanical Gardens after 2:18:12.

ENTEBBE MARATHON

RESULTS - MEN - 42KM

Felix Kiplangat 2:15:38

Robert Lubega 2:16:10

Alfred Kipyotek 2:18:12

WOMEN - 42KM

Hellen Chemutai 3:08:56

Dorcus Inzikuru 3:22:50

MEN - 21KM

John Kateregga 1:07:24

Vitalis Kwemoi 1:07:29

Felix Chemonges 1:07:38

WOMEN - 21KM

Rebecca Cheptegei 1:20:28

Vanis Chemutai 1:24:51

Ruth Chelimo 1:24:53

MEN - 10KM

Jacob Araptany 29:30.8

Abel Sikowa 29:31.6

Isaac Kibet 30:39.9

WOMEN - 10KM

Rispa Chebet 35:46.6

Janet Achola 35:49.6

Annet Chesang 36:48.7