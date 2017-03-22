22 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Senegal: Eagles Set to Soar Over Senegal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Super Eagles stars say they are in the mood to soar over Senegal, who they confront in tomorrow's high-profile international friendly match in London.

A day before their clash against the Teranga Lions at London's Hive Stadium training ground, the Eagles players expressed confidence in their ability to stop the Senegalese parading Liverpool hitman, Saido Mane, who boasted that they would maim Eagles

Writing in their respective social media accounts, the Nigerian players, who posted pictures of their first day in training, said they were in London for serious business.

Lazio midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi posted a picture of the team at the training ground, with an accompanying tweet: "London we are here for action".

Defender Kenneth Omeruo wrote on Instagram:"training for the national team".

Adding his line to the message scroll, Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi, said "on International duty for Super Eagles and we will win".

For defender, William Troost-Ekong, his message reads: "First training with the boys"

Watford striker, Isaac Success would not be left out of the trend, tweeting:"training for national duty".

Old war horse and Leicester City forward, Ahmed Musa exuded confidence that the eagles will defeat Senegal, if his Instagram posting is to be believed: "Up Eagles".

His Foxes teammate, Wilfred Ndidi added: "First training we had to smile because we are on national duty for Super Eagles"

Nigeria

Eight Killed in Fresh Maiduguri Suicide Attacks

A total of eight people including five suicide bombers have been killed in multiple explosions in Maiduguri, the Borno… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.