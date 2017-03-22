Nigeria/Senegal: Eagles Set to Soar Over Senegal

Super Eagles stars say they are in the mood to soar over Senegal, who they confront in tomorrow's high-profile international friendly match in London.

A day before their clash against the Teranga Lions at London's Hive Stadium training ground, the Eagles players expressed confidence in their ability to stop the Senegalese parading Liverpool hitman, Saido Mane, who boasted that they would maim Eagles

Writing in their respective social media accounts, the Nigerian players, who posted pictures of their first day in training, said they were in London for serious business.

Lazio midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi posted a picture of the team at the training ground, with an accompanying tweet: "London we are here for action".

Defender Kenneth Omeruo wrote on Instagram:"training for the national team".

Adding his line to the message scroll, Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi, said "on International duty for Super Eagles and we will win".

For defender, William Troost-Ekong, his message reads: "First training with the boys"

Watford striker, Isaac Success would not be left out of the trend, tweeting:"training for national duty".

Old war horse and Leicester City forward, Ahmed Musa exuded confidence that the eagles will defeat Senegal, if his Instagram posting is to be believed: "Up Eagles".

His Foxes teammate, Wilfred Ndidi added: "First training we had to smile because we are on national duty for Super Eagles"