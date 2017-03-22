22 March 2017

Nigeria: Rohr Angry!

Super Eagles coaches are unhappy with the withdrawal of Moses from the national team squad days leading up to their first friendly against Senegal.

Manager Rohr was visibly angry with Moses during the face-to-face discussion he had with the Chelsea wing-back on Monday.

Victor Moses has stated that he only showed up at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, London because he didn't want the coaches to think that he was faking the injury he suffered against Manchester United about a week ago.

In October 2016, the former England U- 17 international pulled out of the Super Eagles squad ahead of the World Cup qualifier versus Zambia , citing a hamstring injury he suffered against Hull City.

Meanwhile, Watford striker Isaac Success, who also missed that tie against Zambia, has dispelled fears that he won't be fit for the game against Senegal.

The Hornets number ten trained without any discomfort on Tuesday morning at the Hive Stadium.

