Uganda: Police Officer Shot Dead By Fellow Cop

Sembabule — Grief has engulfed Sembabule District after a police officer shot dead his colleague during an uncoordinated operation.

Vicente Semuvumbi who was attached to Lwebitakuli Police Post was shot dead by a police officer attached to Matete Police Station.

The cop shot his colleague after mistaking him for a thief.

Ms Joelia Mukabalisa, the Lwebitakuli councillor said the tragic incident occurred as police officers tried to intercept thieves who had attacked Ntete, Kimbeja and Katogo village before proceeding to Bugolobi late in the night

"I called Lwebitakuli police officers to come and rescue us not knowing that some residents had also called police officers from Matete Police. When the two groups met at Katogo, they suspected each other of being thieves. In the ensuing shootout, Semuvumbi was shot dead," Ms Mukabalisa said.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Denis Musinguzi, the Sembabule District Police Commander were futile since his phone went unanswered.

Meanwhile, Residents of Kyanika, Mpenja Sub-county in Gomba District have recovered a gun from a bush near a feeder road in the village.

This followed a recent incident when thieves waylaid Mr Paul Kizito, a local trader in Kyanika while on the way home.

"I managed to escape from them after alarming locals. I think as the attackers panicked to escape, they lost the gun," Mr Kizito told journalists

Mr Didas Byaruhanga, the Gomba District Police commander declined to comment on the matter saying he needs to establish circumstances under which the gun was recovered.