Ghana: Prophets of Doom Should 'Shut Up' - Anglican Bishop

Most Rev Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, Archbishop Primate of the Anglican Church of the Province of West Africa, has asked all prophets of doom in Ghana to shut up because God has done a lot of good for the country for which he deserves commendation.

According to him, the peace Ghanaians have enjoyed over the years following successive changes in government alone should be reason for Ghanaians, including prophets, to be thankful to God instead of always prophesying doom for the country.

His comments come at a time Prophet Reindorf Oduro Gyebi, founder of God's Crown Chapel in Daaban, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, claimed that he prophesied about the Kintampo Waterfall accident that has killed 18 students a week ago.

Prophet Gyebi, in a follow-up interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom, on Accra100.5FM on Monday 20 March, indicated that there was going to be more of such calamities in the country.

"Let me add that there is going to be another calamity in Ghana that will kill several people, and so there is the need for the Christian Council to declare a national prayer day to prevent it," he said.

However, speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson on Wednesday March 22, Most Rev Yinkah Sarfo said: "I will want to tell all Ghanaians to ignore those prophets of doom, they are not from the true God. These prophets of doom should shut up because they are not from the true God.

"Sometimes they do that to put fear in people who will in turn seek help from them at a cost so they enrich themselves.

"Instead of making prophecies that will ensure that the country progresses, they are only interested in prophecies of despair, they are always prophesying doom for the country. I want to repeat that these prophets of doom should shut up. God really loves Ghana, he has done a lot for us. Even the fact that we have over the years transferred power from one political party to the other on several occasions peacefully, should tell us that God has been good to us and he deserves our praise. These prophets should praise God for what he has done for the country rather than always crediting the devil. They should shut up, the prophets of doom should shut up."