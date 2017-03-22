Ghana: Government Working to Improve Human Trafficking Situation - Ambrose Dery

Ghana risks losing millions of dollars in aid if the country remains on the tier two watch list of the Anti-Human Trafficking report.

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has reminded that Ghana has been on the tier watch list for the past two years, which is an indication of a failure to fight the menace.

The Minister was speaking as the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service, took delivery of six vehicles, computers and investigative gadgets from the International Organization of Migration, and the United States Government to assist in the fight against human trafficking.

"Should Ghana be ranked for the third consecutive year on the tier two watch list, Ghana stands to lose support by way of aid and guns to the tune of over $600 million."

"But more importantly is that, Ghana would have failed to protect its citizens, children and others from the menace of human trafficking. We are therefore working tirelessly and remain committed to improve Ghana's ranking."

The United States of America charged Ghana to end modern day slavery, child trafficking and child labour as a prerequisite for a $650 million grant.

According to both the 2014 and 2015 TIP reports issued by the US, Ghana has remained a source, transit, and destination for this trafficking.

The report noted that, the exploitation of Ghanaians was more prevalent than the transnational trafficking of foreign nationals.

Ghana is thus on the tier two watch list by the US largely because there were no trafficking convictions in 2015, while the number of victims identified also decreased.