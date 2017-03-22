Uganda: President Orders Security to Curb 'Foolish Murder' Incidences

press release

President Yoweri Museveni has ordered security organs in the country to be more vigilant and watchful in order to curb what he said was 'foolish murder' incidences. He said that insecurity gangster criminals are disguising as motorcycle transporters (bodaboda) and are alarmingly threatening many lives in the country.

"Be vigilant. Watch. If you see anyone and you are suspicious, stop and get out of the vehicle and sort out issues. These criminals have really surprised us to do this. Uganda is peaceful. Criminals killing our people because of laxity," President Museveni said.

The President, who was accompanied by the 1st Lady, Hon. Janet Museveni, was last evening paying his condolences to the bereaved family of the late Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Andrew Felix Kaweesi at the deceased's home in Kulambiro a Kampala City suburb. The late Kaweesi was shot and killed in his car together with his two aides last Friday by yet unknown assailants as he travelling from home to work.

"I want to warn the murderers. We shall get and arrest them. If they don't want to die, they should surrender but should not hide. I assure you Ugandans that this is a crude and cowardly method. We will defeat it also," he assured mourners.

"The NRM, UPDF and Police have defeated most of the criminals that were disturbing the people of Uganda. We defeated Kony in Northern Uganda. We defeated cattle rustlers in Karamoja. We defeated ADF in the Rwenzori Mountains. We defeated the bombings here in Kampala. Now these criminals have shifted to the method of motorcycle riders. This must stop," he said.

President Museveni pledged that government is going to increase the technical capacity of the Uganda Police Force currently manned by 430,000 educated personnel. He gave assurances that the Government will give the necessary to the family of the late Kaweesi as he died on duty.

He also warned Civil Servant against subverting and frustrating government development plans. He described such habit as being selfish. "Civil Servants have indirectly contributed to the criminal killings of innocent people. They demand for salary increment worth Shs. 400 billion. This amount of money is enough to install Closed Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) security monitoring systems in major parts of the country. We must install the cameras. This must be done and nobody should interfere with this decision," he said.

The President urged security organs to utilise the available human resource maximally. He observed that the Police and its other organs, especially CID, have been infiltrated by wrongdoers to intimidate willing witnesses; adding that it is reason why the public fears to disclose those criminals.

"So Police, clean up your house because you have also contributed to the death of our people", he added.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Gen. Kale Kayihura thanked the President for his quick response at this critical moment saying that the late Andrew Felix Kaweesi was a person who had the ability of bringing together people of different political and social norms.