Kenya Prisons Face Al Ahly Wrath in African Club Championship Quarters

Kenya Prisons will face Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the quarter-finals of the men's Africa Club Volleyball Championships in Tunisia on Thursday.

Prisons stormed into the last eight on Tuesday night following a convincing 3-0 (25-21, 25-16 and 25-13) win over Congolese club Espoire.

This was the second straight win in as many days for the Kenyan champions.

"It was our best performance in this competition so far. We are picking up well and are now looking to go as far as possible. I don't wanna set targets as yet," Prisons coach Gideon Chenje told Nation Sport on phone from Tunis.

Chenje's charges had also defeated Benin's Police by straight sets of 25-13, 25-9 and 25-3 points on Monday, two days after the Kenyans lost their opening game to hosts Etoile du Sahel 3-0 (25-16, 25-16 and 25-17).

Prisons reward of reaching the last eight stage is a tough tie against the defending champions Egypt's Al Ahly, who are also the tournament's record holders with 11 titles to their name.

The game will be played on Thursday at 6pm.

FIXTURES (All games to be played on Thursday)

Al Ahly v Kenya Prisons

Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) v Esperance (Tunisia)

Alswenly (Libya) v Assarya (Libya)

Bordj (Algeria) v FAP (Cameroon)