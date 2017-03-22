22 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Prisons Face Al Ahly Wrath in African Club Championship Quarters

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

Kenya Prisons will face Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the quarter-finals of the men's Africa Club Volleyball Championships in Tunisia on Thursday.

Prisons stormed into the last eight on Tuesday night following a convincing 3-0 (25-21, 25-16 and 25-13) win over Congolese club Espoire.

This was the second straight win in as many days for the Kenyan champions.

"It was our best performance in this competition so far. We are picking up well and are now looking to go as far as possible. I don't wanna set targets as yet," Prisons coach Gideon Chenje told Nation Sport on phone from Tunis.

Chenje's charges had also defeated Benin's Police by straight sets of 25-13, 25-9 and 25-3 points on Monday, two days after the Kenyans lost their opening game to hosts Etoile du Sahel 3-0 (25-16, 25-16 and 25-17).

Prisons reward of reaching the last eight stage is a tough tie against the defending champions Egypt's Al Ahly, who are also the tournament's record holders with 11 titles to their name.

The game will be played on Thursday at 6pm.

FIXTURES (All games to be played on Thursday)

Al Ahly v Kenya Prisons

Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) v Esperance (Tunisia)

Alswenly (Libya) v Assarya (Libya)

Bordj (Algeria) v FAP (Cameroon)

Kenya

Exposed - Cartels That Control Parking Slots in Nairobi Streets

They are not just parking 'boys' within Nairobi City trying to earn a living, but a powerful cartel, well networked… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.