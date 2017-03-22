Uganda: Bantu Knots Not Just for Bad Hair Days

Photo: Pinterest

Bantu knots.

The 1990s are ruling today's fashion world.

Retro styles are ruling wardrobes and hairstyles alike, because nothing says stylish like a well-put-together retro look. This is one hairstyle you need to try out: the Bantu knots.

They are commonly referred to as bituttwa in Buganda. And it is not a style for bad hair days. No. It is a go-to style now, just like cornrows.

The difference is, back in the day hair was natural and majorly softened by hot combing. Today whether you have natural hair or not, this is a look worth exploring. I feel like it is made for the rebellious and those not afraid to stand out.

I mean, in an era where people are donning pieces worth ten of thousands of shillings, it is not easy to walk around with your hair twisted into small buns on your head.

But that is the whole point of standing out, isn't it? This is not your usual knot. What sets these apart is the fact that you first make ponytails depending on the number of knots you want in your head. It is the twisted ponytail held down by a pin or tucked in that forms the Bantu knot.

To do it yourself, you will need to first wash and dry your hair. Oil it, where necessary. You are also going to need plaiting skills in order to form perfect parts, plait the selected section of strands into ponytails, and then twist them down to form the knot.

If the DIY is proving to be too hard, let a professional sort you out. Bantu knots, like most retro hairstyles, require perfect makeup and accessories to nail the look.