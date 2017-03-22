Police say a number of arrests have been made in the March 17 assassination of the Ugandan police spokesman, Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi. One of the suspects was apparently arrested Tuesday as he tried to cross into the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Inspector General of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura told mourners at the burial of his assistant that a number of suspects were already in police custody.

"We have arrested some people," said Mr Kayihura. "In fact, one of them was arrested while trying to run to Congo."

Mr Kaweesi was gunned down at around 9:30 a.m Friday, shortly after he exited his gate in Kulambiro, a suburb of Kampala. His body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewo were also killed. The two were laid to rest in Amuria and Mbale districts in eastern Uganda respectively on March 20. Their boss, Kaweesi was buried in Lwengo central Uganda on March 21.

The Minister for Security Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde said that the murder was the work of "professional hitmen" who knew what they were doing.

The murder, the latest in a string of high profile assassinations has shocked the country and shone the light on weaknesses in the police force.

President Yoweri Museveni while mourning Kaweesi on Sunday said that the police had been infiltrated by criminals and blamed the institution for "contributing to the killing of our people."

He tasked the police chief to "clean up your house."

President Museveni has called for vigilance and announced that government will invest Ush400 billion ($110 million) to install cameras in Kampala and major towns.