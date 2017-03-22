22 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Commissioner Slumps, Dies During Physical Exercise

By Andrew Ajijah

The Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development in Plateau State, Sam Galadima, on Wednesday slumped and died at the Rwang-pam Township Stadium in Jos.

A witness said the commissioner slumped at the stadium and was rushed to the Plateau specialist hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

The commissioner died while jogging during the weekly physical excise for state executive council members introduced by Governor Simon Lalong.

The spokesperson of the ministry, Ladi Emmanuel, confirmed the death in a telephone interview.

Details later... .

