Zimbabwe: Met Office Warns of Floods

By Abigail Mawonde

THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) yesterday warned of potential flooding in Manicaland and Mashonaland provinces as rains continue to fall in most parts of the country. "Flood threats have heightened in Manicaland Province as well as Mashonaland provinces, so be warned," it said. The MSD said on Monday a number of areas received significant rains.

In Manicaland, Nyanga recorded 85mm, Chisengu 83mm, Chipinge 62mm, Mukandi 55mm, Mutare 48mm and Rusape 36mm.

The MSD said cloudy conditions will persists.

"Drizzle and rain is expected in Masvingo Province, Matabeleland South, south of Manicaland and south of the Midlands Province, while thunder showers are expected for the rest of the country with heavier falls in the Eastern Highlands and Mashonaland provinces.

"Temperatures across the country should remain cool," said the MSD.

Thursday will be wet and cloudy.

Floods recently claimed several lives and destroyed infrastructure worth millions of dollars.

Government has since declared a state of disaster to help mobilise resources to repair the damaged infrastructure.

Most effected by the floods were Midlands, Masvingo and Matabeleland North provinces.

Well wishers have since started mobilising resources to assist Government in repairing the damaged infrastructure.

Destroyed infrastructure include roads, schools and hospitals.

