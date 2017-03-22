21 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Transform Zimbabwe Leader Says Coalition Without MDC-T Doomed

Transform Zimbabwe has warned that any attempt to form a coalition to dislodge Zanu PF without including the MDC-T will not yield any result as Morgan Tsvangirai's party is the biggest opposition in the country.

Local political parties are in efforts to form a formidable force that will lead to the removal of President Mugabe's government which has been in power for 37 years.

Currently, over five opposition political parties have united under the banner of the Coalition for Democrats (CODE) with Tsvangirai mooting a coalition with former Vice President Joice Mujuru's National People's Party (NPP).

Speaking in Harare on Monday leader of Transform Zimbabwe, Jacob Ngarivhume, said opposition political parties should respect MDC-T for its role in the country's struggle for democracy saying any coalition without Tsvangirai was doomed.

"We believe absolutely that a coalition that would not include and involve a political party like the MDC-T may not easily reach its objectives. So, we feel that if we should all unite as opposition political parties including the MDC-T, who are a very important partner in the political processes of this country," said Ngarivhume.

Transform Zimbabwe added that there was need for all parties to realise that the MDC-T has won the elections before.

"MDC-T is one of the partners we have been identified with. We also need to appreciate that they have been one of the main political parties and they have won an election before in 2008 and now we understand by 74% from what is coming out," said Ngarivhume.

"You know they have been a sole opposition political party and they need to be respected for that," he added.

The fringe party highlighted that they were being invited by other political parties but, they were currently in talks with the MDC-T.

"Transform Zimbabwe is currently involved in coalition talks and has since been approached by various players. Transform Zimbabwe has picked on what we feel is the best option to move the nation forward. We are in electoral alliance discussions with the MDC-T," he added.

Ngarivhume's party was formed in December 2013 and is among over 40 political parties in the country and is currently engaging in a voter registration education process.

