THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday warned Video Vixen Agness Waya, alias Masogange (28), for coming late to attend her narcotic drugs abuse case she is facing.

Principal Resident Magistrate, Wilbard Mashauri said that Masogange, a resident of Makongo Juu, was required to respect and comply with the bail conditions extended to her.

During yesterday's proceedings, when the case was called, the accused person was absent, but her lawyer, Nictogen Itege, showed up and informed the court that his client was on her way coming.

State Attorney Adolf Mkini, for the prosecution, quickly reacted that such situation was not proper as the accused was required to attend the session in time as directed. Earlier, the prosecution informed the court that investigations into the matter have not been completed.

He requested the court to set another mention date. The magistrate granted the request and adjourned the trial to April 20. Masogange appeared before the court for the first time on February 22, this year and denied the charges.

She was granted her bail on conditions of signing a bond of 5m/- and secure two other reliable sureties, who also signed bonds of similar amount in order to bail her out. It was alleged that the accused person committed the offence on February 7, this year, at an unknown area and district, but within the city of Dar es Salaam.

Masongange allegedly used narcotic drugs, of heroin (Diacety Imophine and Oxazepam) types. Her arraignment comes after being in police custody for several days having been suspected of dealing in narcotic drugs.

She is among people mentioned by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda and, thus, was required to report to the Central Police Station for questioning.