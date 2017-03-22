22 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Wells Dry As North Darfur Groundwater Drops

Tagged:

Related Topics

Abu Zirega — The residents of 21 villages in Abu Zirega area south of El Fasher in North Darfur are facing a severe drinking water crisis, as the groundwater has dropped out of reach of the water pumps, and Abu Zirega reservoir is empty.

One of the residents of the area told Radio Dabanga that 10 out of the 15 pumps in the area are not operating as a result of the depth of the groundwater, lack of maintenance, and the emptiness of Abu Zirega reservoir due to the lack of rain last year.

He said the area's 37,000 residents are fetching water from an area about eight hours away.

He predicted that a disaster this summer would lead to the displacement of the population of the area and the death of cattle in the event the state government does not speed up the digging of wells, establish water engines ,and provide maintenance for Abu Zirega reservoir.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.