Sudan: Wells Dry As North Darfur Groundwater Drops

Abu Zirega — The residents of 21 villages in Abu Zirega area south of El Fasher in North Darfur are facing a severe drinking water crisis, as the groundwater has dropped out of reach of the water pumps, and Abu Zirega reservoir is empty.

One of the residents of the area told Radio Dabanga that 10 out of the 15 pumps in the area are not operating as a result of the depth of the groundwater, lack of maintenance, and the emptiness of Abu Zirega reservoir due to the lack of rain last year.

He said the area's 37,000 residents are fetching water from an area about eight hours away.

He predicted that a disaster this summer would lead to the displacement of the population of the area and the death of cattle in the event the state government does not speed up the digging of wells, establish water engines ,and provide maintenance for Abu Zirega reservoir.