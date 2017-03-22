22 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Detainee's Mother On Hunger Strike in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The mother of a man who is being detained in Khartoum's Kober prison, has embarked on a hunger strike until she can visit her son, or he is released.

Kawther Mohammed Omer, the mother of Mohammed Hassan El A'lim, nicknamed Boushi, has entered into a hunger strike in protest against the security services' denial to allow her to visit her son, who has been held in Kober prison for more than 40 days.

On Tuesday she told Dabanga Radio that she has abstained from eating and drinking since Tuesday in front of the security and intelligence buildings in Khartoum Airport Street until her son will be released or she will be allowed to visit him.

She explained that she has requested to visit her son for the third time without a response from the security apparatus on the pretext of the non-completion of investigations.

Dr Mudawi Ibrahim

The health condition of the human rights defender Dr Mudawi Ibrahim, who has been detained since December, has deteriorated.

His wife, Sabah Mohammed Adam, said that her husband's doctor requested his transfer to a hospital after he did some check-ups, but the prosecution demanded his transfer to a hospital belonging to the regular forces. Dr Mudawi Ibrahim refused because he does not trust these hospitals.

She said that she visits him frequently after being transferred to the prosecutor's office, but complained about the short time of the visit.

She protested that he has been held for more than 27 days in the prosecution without charge and demanded his immediate release.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.