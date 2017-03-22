Sudan: Detainee's Mother On Hunger Strike in Sudan

Khartoum — The mother of a man who is being detained in Khartoum's Kober prison, has embarked on a hunger strike until she can visit her son, or he is released.

Kawther Mohammed Omer, the mother of Mohammed Hassan El A'lim, nicknamed Boushi, has entered into a hunger strike in protest against the security services' denial to allow her to visit her son, who has been held in Kober prison for more than 40 days.

On Tuesday she told Dabanga Radio that she has abstained from eating and drinking since Tuesday in front of the security and intelligence buildings in Khartoum Airport Street until her son will be released or she will be allowed to visit him.

She explained that she has requested to visit her son for the third time without a response from the security apparatus on the pretext of the non-completion of investigations.

Dr Mudawi Ibrahim

The health condition of the human rights defender Dr Mudawi Ibrahim, who has been detained since December, has deteriorated.

His wife, Sabah Mohammed Adam, said that her husband's doctor requested his transfer to a hospital after he did some check-ups, but the prosecution demanded his transfer to a hospital belonging to the regular forces. Dr Mudawi Ibrahim refused because he does not trust these hospitals.

She said that she visits him frequently after being transferred to the prosecutor's office, but complained about the short time of the visit.

She protested that he has been held for more than 27 days in the prosecution without charge and demanded his immediate release.