Sudan: Four Camp Sheikhs Arrested in Central Darfur

Bindisi — Four elders of Bindisi camp for the displaced in Central Darfur were arrested by agents of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) following a protest on Monday. The sheikhs were released later.

One of the camp sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that members of the security services arrested four of the Bindisi elders after 35 sheikhs protested against the presence of NISS delegates during the distribution of relief supplies on Monday.

The elders were released after women and children of the camp then gathered in front of the security offices in protest against the arrest.