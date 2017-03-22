Uganda: Tullow Wants $250 Million Settlement Maintained

UK firm Tullow Oil has asked the Commercial court to throw out a case in which Jackson Wabyona, a Ugandan citizen, is challenging a deal in which Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) agreed to take less money from the oil company than what the tax appeals tribunal had ordered the company to pay.

In his suit, Wabyona says it was wrong for URA to take only $250m from Tullow Uganda Limited and its affiliate company Tullow Operations Pty Limited instead of the $407m the tax tribunal had ordered in 2014.

Wabyona argues in court documents that such a deal was "symptomatic of fraud, illicit enrichment and corruption involving collusion and connivance by URA, Tullow Uganda limited and Tullow Operations Pty Limited."

GENESIS

In 2011, Tullow Uganda Limited and Tullow Operations Pty Ltd filed an application before the Tax Appeals Tribunal challenging initial assessments of income tax of $472.7m (Shs 1.2tn) by URA in respect of a transfer of their interests in exploration areas EA1, EA2 and EA3 to China National Offshore Oil Corporation (Cnooc) and Total at cost of $2.9bn.

The said assessments were eventually revised by URA to $467.2m as being capital gains tax. Tullow Uganda Limited and Tullow Operations Pty Limited appealed the assessment at the tax tribunal.

In 2014, the tribunal, chaired by Asa Mugenyi, ordered Tullow Uganda and Tullow Operations Pty Ltd to pay capital gains tax of $407m based on the evidence provided before the tribunal as being the amount after the pre-investment relief.

The total amount of capital gains tax before the pre-investment relief was $542.7m. Tullow Uganda appealed the decision of the tribunal to the Commercial court, which resulted into an out-of-court settlement, which is now being contested.

However, in a separate application filed before court, Tullow Oil says the case is dead on arrival on grounds that Wabyona is neither an "aggrieved person" nor a person against whom the "decree/order" was "passed against".

Through Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA) and MMAKS advocates, Tullow says that since Wabyona wasn't "personally" aggrieved by the settlement, he doesn't fall within the scope of persons who can apply for review of the deal within the meaning of section 82 of the civil procedure Act. Consequently, it is the oil's company's argument that Wabyona lacks locus standi to bring his application before court.

"That the applicant [Tullow] and URA entered into the impugned consent in the High court on June 19, 2015 which was endorsed by the trial judge and neither party is aggrieved by the said consent... ," Mariam Nampeera Mbowa, Tullow Oil's legal officer, says in her affidavit in support of the application.

In response to Tullow's application, Wabyona says that he is a Ugandan with a duty to pay taxes, and therefore cannot sit and let URA's decision to give preferential treatment to Tullow Oil. Through Nyanzi, Kiboneka, Mbabazi advocates, Wabyona says that the tax body allowed the oil company to pay taxes determined arbitrarily through agreements or deals rather than following the law.

"As a citizen of Uganda with a duty to protect and preserve public property, combat corruption and misuse or wastage of resources, I am aggrieved by the loss of taxes consequent to the waiver or exemption manifest from the impugned decree /order," Wabyona states.

Wabyona adds that as a Ugandan, he is duty-bound to be patriotic and loyal to Uganda, uphold the Constitution, and promote democracy and the rule of law. Accordingly, he says, any acts in breach of the rule of law, as was done in executing the URA-Tullow June 19, 2015 deal, is a grievance that directly and personally affects him, which entitles him to seek vindication from the custodian of the Constitution - the court.

ANOTHER APPLICATION

Separately, Wabyona has filed an application asking court to compel URA and Tullow to produce a number of documents, which he says will be very imperative during trial. Wabyona says he was forced to resort to court after he sought the documents from URA but the tax body ignored and refused to respond.

The documents that Wabyona wants both URA and Tullow to disclose include: the settlement deed between URA and Tullow, initial proposal from either party to settle the case, URA management decision approving the settlement for $250m and forfeiting the balance.

Others are: URA board resolution authorizing the settlement and approving the $250m, notification of the minister of finance, planning and economic development on the intended settlement for $250m in full and final settlement, the attorney general's opinion on the settlement, notification of the president on the intended settlement and legal opinion justifying settlement, response of the president on the intended settlement, cabinet approval, and notification of parliament on the settlement.

According to Wabyona, these documents are essential and necessary in understanding whether the law was followed before settlement was made.

"That the applicant [Wabyona] is entitled to the disclosure and production of all the requested documents which are and ought to be in the possession and custody of the respondents in as much as they constitute documents normally authored, prepared and exchanged in a settlement out of court resulting in the recording of a decree/ order dated June 19, 2015," Wabyona says.