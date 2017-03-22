ZIMBABWE Boxing Federation president Jim Mpalale believes Charles Manyuchi's successes is an inspiration to upcoming boxers who dream of turning professional. Manyuchi will this Saturday face Qudratillo Abduqaxorov at the OCBC Arena in the World Boxing Council welterweight silver title fight, where he is hoping to defend his belt. Mpalale praised Manyuchi for the strides he has made as a professional boxer and is hopeful another success story will be written this Saturday in Singapore.

"Manyuchi is a champion and he is not just a champion, but that kind of a champion who gets into such a fight not to learn, but to win. So I am expecting him to win.

"Yes, his opponent is unbeaten in 10 fights, but it depends on who he was fighting. Manyuchi has been fighting real champions and beating them in their own backyards. It has definitely inspired a lot of amateurs," said Mpalale.

The boxing federation is hosting a tournament in Victoria Falls this weekend where they are anticipating to have around 50 bouts for the various weight categories from flyweight to heavyweight.

And Mpalale said there has been a lot of excitement ahead of the event as upcoming fighters seek to emulate what Manyuchi has done.

"We want to groom some of these fighters so that they can turn into professional boxers. Right now there is so much excitement.

"So I am looking at a stiff competition. It will be fireworks because we are looking at 50 bouts. We have some boxers coming from Zambia after the last tournament we attended in Zambia (last month)," said Mpalale.

Manyuchi's achievements have not gone unnoticed with his international profile rising since 2014 when he became the WBC international welterweight champion after he defeated Ghana's Patrick Allotey.

He went on to defend the title twice and last year he went for the WBC welterweight silver title.

Sports Commission acting director-general, Joseph Muchechetere, yesterday weighed in to wish Manyuchi the best on Saturday.

"We expect him to carry Zimbabwe's flag high. From the Sports Commission we wish him the best and we would want him to make history for himself and for Zimbabwe. So we wish him the best. We are proud of him.

"Professional boxing should be marketed in a way that amateurs are able to see and say that we want to be part of this," said Muchechetere.