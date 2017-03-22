22 March 2017

Uganda: Retired Judge Sues Over Land

By Derrick Kiyonga

Former deputy chief justice Seth Manyindo has sued Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) for allegedly grabbing and gazetting his land as a forest reserve.

In a suit filed on March 16, 2017, Manyindo has asked the High court Lands division to compel government and UWA to pay him Shs 10 billion. Justice Manyindo, who retired in 2002, has attached the attorney general and UWA, as respondents. He said the contested land is found in Burahya county in Kabarole.

The land, the judge said, is comprised of block 148, plots 2, 4, 5, 6 and 9, all registered in the names of his late brother Thomas Rubare. Through Barenzi and Company advocates, Manyindo contends that he is the sole administrator of his brother's estate of 230.430 acres.

Though the land is registered in Rubare's name, Manyindo says that in 2012 the government and UWA inexplicably took possession of the land and consequently gazetted it as a forest reserve. Manyindo contends this was done without consent or compensation of either the beneficiaries of the estate or the administrator of the same estate.

In addition, Manyindo accuses both the government and UWA of denying the beneficiaries access to the property. The boundaries of the property were allegedly opened for UWA by the ministry of lands, following a request from the attorney general in a communication dated December 12, 2014.

Despite lodging various complaints with both respondents, Manyindo says, no action to remedy the situation has ever been taken by either party.

"On the contrary, UWA falsely claims that the owners of the land were compensated," hes aid. "Which claim is denied by the land management unit of Kabarole which says that the government of the republic of Uganda is responsible for the compensation... "

The retired judge says his protracted fight with UWA and the attorney general has prejudiced him and continuously infringed on his right to property and enjoyment of the same.

"The plaintiff avers that the defendants' unlawful actions as espoused above have caused distress and inconvenience for which the defendants must severally be held liable... "

Consequently, Mayindo wants Justice Andrew Bashaija to compel government to pay him Shs 8 billion for the value of the land, Shs 2 billion for the use of the land and Shs 50 million, the money he has so far spent in pursing the claim. The attorney general and UWA are yet to file their defenses.

