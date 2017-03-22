Uganda: Time to Arrest Abhorrent Destruction of Rainforests

editorial

Once upon a time, Uganda's forest cover was estimated at almost 50 percent of the total land mass.

Today it's just below 10 percent. According to Water and Environment minister Sam Cheptoris, Uganda is left with 7.4 million hectares of forest out of the 50 million that existed in 1900.

The country loses about 200,000 hectares of forest cover annually, a forest report stated. As forests disappear, so do wetlands, which the minister says have reduced from 15.6 percent in 1994 to 8.3 percent today.

Tuesday, March 21, was World Forestry day, an opportunity to reflect on the damage we have caused to our environment. All major rainforests in Uganda have been extensively encroached on for agriculture, logging, charcoal and firewood, and to plant the more lucrative eucalyptus and pine trees in the eyes of shortsighted investors.

Destruction of these rainforests is believed to have contributed to changes in climatic patterns of which the recent dry spell is a rude reminder. The resulting crop failure and livestock mortality are to blame for current food shortages in some areas.

This state of affairs could have been avoided, or at least mitigated, if we had managed our environment more wisely. Nevertheless, it's better late than never. We must start by doing more to stop further degradation of the rainforest cover left. That includes addressing the challenges of weak governance, supervisory capacity and corruption.

More so, the political leadership must stop sending mixed signals. They speak of the need to arrest the encroachment while at the same time encouraging people to invade forests and wetlands when they need their votes or in the name of investors.

In 2006, National Forestry Authority (NFA) boss Olav Bjella, a Norwegian national, resigned his job after resisting President Museveni's directive to turn part of Bugala island forest into a palm plantation. Mabira forest was meant to be next if it wasn't for spirited resistance from Ugandans.

The political leadership has changed its tone of recent with regard to forest and wetland conservation, but they can only demonstrate this by doing more to stop the ongoing forest encroachment while stimulating an extensive afforestation programme.

Only then can the government achieve the National Development Plan (NDP) goal of raising forest cover from the current 10 to 24 percent.