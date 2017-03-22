Uganda: CNOOC Makes Formal Bid for Tullow Shares

Chinese firm Cnooc has made official contact with Tullow Oil about its interest to acquire half of the stake that the UK firm agreed to sell to France's Total E&P earlier this year.

Tullow Oil Plc, in a statement, said: "Cnooc Uganda has notified Tullow that it has exercised its preemption rights under the joint operating agreements between Tullow, Total and Cnooc to acquire 50 per cent of the interests being transferred to Total on the same terms and conditions that were agreed between Tullow and Total... "

Should Cnooc complete the transaction, it would make it an equal shareholder in Uganda's oil industry with Total E&P, with each accounting for about 44.08 per cent.

In early January, Tullow Oil announced that it had agreed to sell 21.57 per cent of its interest in the oil areas in western Uganda to Total E&P. At the conclusion of that sale, which remains subject to government approval, Tullow would retain an 11.76 per cent interest in the oil basin.

The total value of the transaction of part of its interest to Total E&P was $900 million. Out of this amount, Tullow was to receive $100 million in cash on completion of the transaction, and $50 million at both Final Investment Decision and First Oil.

The UK company agreed to defer $700 million as its contribution towards the financing of the crude oil export pipeline to the Tanzanian port of Tanga and Uganda's development project.

The oil pipeline to Tanga is expected to cost $3.5 billion while Uganda's development plan, which will require the putting up of such infrastructure as internal pipelines within the fields, is expected to have a capital expenditure of about $5.2 billion.

In the recent statement, Tullow said it will now work with Total and Cnooc to conclude definitive sale documentation in relation to the farm-down: "Completion of the farm-down is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the government of Uganda. Once the farm-down has completed, Tullow will cease to be an operator in Uganda but will retain a presence in country to manage its non-operated position."