21 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: UK - Emotional Farewell for Woman Killed By Hubby

AN emotional farewell church service was held Tuesday in London for Gillian Zvomuya who was murdered by her husband recently.

According to the family spokeperson, Jaison Matewu, Gillian is due to be repatriated to Zimbabwe Wednesday for burial on Friday, 24 March 2017.

The deceased's parents who had come to the UK to deal with the funeral travelled back to Zimbabwe on 20 March 17 to prepare for the burial.

Gillian, 35, was found with suspected stab wounds outside Lidl in Kitts Green, Birmingham at around 4.45am on Monday, 30th Jan 2017 and is believed to have been murdered by her husband, Nobert Chikerema, who is in police custody charged with her murder.

Meanwhile, Norbert Chikerema, aged 42, Monday pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife Gillian Zvomuya (aka Nyasha Kahari) via video link from his remand prison. The trial is set for July 2017.

Gillian Zvomuya in farewell church service in pictures:

