ZIMBABWE has lost over $40 million dollars from tourists coming from Nordic countries, following the cancellation of 30 marketing shows owing to government's bankruptcy, a report by parliament has revealed.

Nordic countries include Norway, Sweden and Finland. Netherlands is also one of the European countries whose tourist arrivals have of late been increasing.

According a reported tabled before the speaker of parliament, Jacob Mudenda, by the portfolio committee on Environment and Tourism, recently, over $40 million is this year going to be lost by Zimbabwe because of its failure to sponsor 30 Nordic tourism marketing shows.

"Only three (3) international travel shows will be funded by government in 2017 against a target of 33 such planed shows.

"Travel shows are important for attracting tourists for instance tourist arrival from Nordic countries increased from 9000 to 20000 after the Netherlands travel show with estimated foreign currency inflow of $42 million," read part of the report.

Similarly, government has cancelled the traditional Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) hosted Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo and Harare International Carnival because of lack of funding.

The previous carnival which was held in Harare attracted over 50 000 visitors from the region and beyond.

Zimbabwe's tourist arrivals for 2016, according to ZTA, went up by 4% from 1, 483,626 in 2015 to 1, 538, 905.

This increase, ZTA said, was necessitated by increased marketing efforts the department embarked on through government funding.