22 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Another PDP Lawmaker Decamps to APC

By Nasir Ayitogo

A member of the House of Representatives from Benue State, Hassan Anthony, has defected from the People's Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr. Anthony's defection was announced on the floor of the House at the start of Wednesday's plenary.

The lawmaker who represents Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu constituency, cited division in the PDP as his reason for leaving.

Reacting to the defection, Nicholas Ossai (PDP-Delta) raised a point of order, urging the speaker to declare Mr. Hassan's seat vacant.

"The Court of Appeal has on 17th February declared Modu Sheriff the authentic Chairman of the PDP, therefore there is no faction in the PDP," Mr. Ossai said

But his argument did not see the light of the day as he was ruled out by the Speaker, telling him to bring a copy of the Court of Appeal judgement.

The defection of Mr. Hassan to APC has brought the number of APC representatives to 226 and that of PDP to 124.

