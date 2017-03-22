Uganda: Mutebi Wants KCCA to Retain Thrust After Drawing Al Masry

Kampala — Having stretched African champions Mamelodi Sundowns for long periods in their Caf Champions league meeting before a 3-2 aggregate loss, KCCA have reason to feel confident of making the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Consequently it was no surprise that KCCA coach Mike Mutebi expressed confidence about his side's chances after drawing Egyptian side Al Masry in the playoff round of the Caf Confederation Cup yesterday.

"We can call it a favourable draw although playing against Egyptian sides is always dangerous. But I think we have built enough momentum after playing those four matches I think if the players continue with that momentum and the focus and belief, we shall be able to negotiate them." Mutebi said of the draw.

The Egyptians clubs of old used to play with a lot of authority they are not that kind anymore. If we believe and play our way we wouldn't find so much resistance."

Criticised

Mutebi, who was largely criticised for his second half substitutions that many believe altered the course of Saturday's second leg and culminating into Sundowns late equaliser also gave an insight on what to expect of the tie.

"We know Egyptian and Arabian teams use the ball smartly and usually when we play against teams that circulate the ball and use it intelligently, we always suffer. That's what we are trying to counter by trying to dominate play and having the ball," he further explained.

Last year Moroccan side FUS Rabat thumped SC Villa 7-1 on aggregate in the same competition to continue in the long line of one-sided results against Arab clubs.

The winner of this tie will earn a spot in the group stages where each of the 16 teams stands a chance to win at least Shs963m.

Al Masry, currently fourth in the Egyptian league was once home to former Cranes forward Jackson Mayanja and current Cranes captain Geoffrey Massa.

Caf Confederation Cup playoff

First leg 7-9 April in Kampala

KCCA - Al-Masry

Second leg 14-16 April

Al-Masry - KCCA

Uganda cup round of 16 fixture

Playing today....

Kataka vs KCCA