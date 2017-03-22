21 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mphoko Pleads for Donors' Money, Vows Govt Wont Abuse the Gesture

Photo: The Herald
Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko.

VICE president Phelekezela Mphoko has assured the humanitarian agencies in the country that all goods and services that will be donated to assist the people that were by affected by cyclone Dineo floods will be put to good use.

Mphoko made the pledge when he was appealing for floods disaster humanitarian assistance Monday morning at Munhumutapa offices.

He said he was aware of the unfounded fears that donations may be used for other "means" by the Zanu PF led government.

"We are appealing to the international tax payers and to our own tax payers in Zimbabwe.

"We are very very careful with your money and whatever gestures you will give us they will be put to proper use and will reach the affected people," said the VP.

He added, "We want to come up with a structure which will in actual fact also satisfy you, satisfy us, everybody.... . you think that we take your money and use for other things. But we want to make sure that your money goes to the affected people."

Mphoko also said plans were underway to open an account with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe where all the donated monies will be deposited to make accounting easier.

According to the local government ministry, heavy rains resulted in the loss of a cumulative 246 human lives due to lighting strikes, drowning and landslide while more than 100 people were injured.

More than 1985 people were left homeless and approximately 2 579 homesteads were damaged in varying degrees.

Extensive damage was also caused to infrastructure namely roads, bridges, schools health institutions and dams.

The government said it needs $200 million.

