Kenya/Uganda: Okwi in Great Shape Ahead of Cranes-Harambee Stars Showdown

Uganda's national football team, the Cranes, touched down in Nairobi Tuesday ahead of Thursday's friendly match with the Harambee Stars at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos with no love lost between the East African neighbours.

Cranes striker Emmanuel Okwi, making a return to the team after he was left of the side that represented the country in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon in January, said he expects a tough duel between the two fiery neighbours.

"I expect the game against Kenya to be tough as it has always been when we face them," said Emmanuel Okwi, who captained the team in the 3-0 Cranes Namutima win over an Eastern Region select side at the weekend.

Kenya are using this friendly on the Fifa international break to gauge themselves ahead of the 2019 Cup of Nations Cup qualifiers in June.

Uganda are also preparing for Afcon 2019, Chan and World Cup 2018 qualification matches.

Thursday's match will be the first at that level for Okwi in Cranes colours since the 1-0 Cup of Nations qualifying win over Comoros last September.

The striker painfully watched the festival in Gabon on television but has since fought his way back into Cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's books by turning in impressive performances for his new club SC Villa.

Since his switch from Danish side SonderjyskE to Villa in January, Okwi has scored seven in as many Azam Uganda Premier League (UPL) matches, leaving Micho with no option but to summon him for national duty.

"It's a pleasure for me to be back in the national team," Okwi told Daily Monitor Sport before the team boarded for Nairobi. "It's every player's dream to play for the national team, so for me I am happy."

Okwi said he has not felt this in love with his game for a long time. "I'm feeling great, much better than I was last year."

The 25-year-old endured yet another forgettable spell at a foreign club - SonderjyskE - last year, that came on the back of unsuccessful spells and trials at Red Bull Salzburg and Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel.

Now he is looking to seizing the opportunity in Thursday's match and regaining his striking slot in the Cranes.

"I'm looking forward to doing the best for my team and make sure we win the game," said Okwi.

"My ultimate target is to work hard and take Villa as far as I can in the UPL and to do well for the national team when a chance arises."

Both Micho and Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi each named six foreign-based players in their squads.

The two teams battled to a barren draw in their last meeting in Kampala late last year in another international friendly match.

