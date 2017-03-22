Mauritius: Prime Minister - 'Mauritius Will Stand Shoulder to Shoulder With African Brothers and Sisters'

press release

The African Economic Platform (AEP) is undoubtedly the flagship project of Agenda 2063 of the African Union, said the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, while reiterating that Mauritius will stand shoulder to shoulder with its African brothers and sisters.

In a statement to the press yesterday evening at the closing ceremony of the inaugural AEP meeting which was held at the Westin Turtle Bay Resort and Spa in Balaclava on 20-21 March 2017, Mr Jugnauth said he was proud that that this landmark event has started here, on our small island. He expressed his appreciation for the interest shown by AU Member states to take Africa to another level of development.

"We have always believed in the Africa strategy and we are closing this historical and successful first AEP conference with a renewed resolve to work together for the development of Africa", said the Prime Minister adding that it is time for us Africans to walk the talk.

During the two-day meeting African Member states, prominent stakeholders from the African business community and academia had the opportunity to brainstorm on issues that are paramount to the economic transformation of Africa. In light of discussions held a common strategy focused on four key areas was adopted:

establishment of joint permanent commissions which will enhance business relations, particularly through the setting up of Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones;

Member States to come up with concrete proposals to address the problem of skills mismatch through market related training;

addressing the impediments blocking seamless movement of goods and services; and

promoting a collaborative effort among the African financial services sector in view of facilitating suitable investments.

The Prime Minister recalled that Africa needs over US dollars 200 billion annually over the next four years to meet its capacity building objectives whereas the FDI into the continent is merely around 60 billion USD. He also underlined the need for a master plan on air connectivity for Africa.