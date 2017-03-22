Sudan: ♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

♦ Cholera: Dead, infections in eastern Sudan's El Gedaref

March 21 - 2017 EL GALLABAT More than 47 people have been infected with cholera in El Gallabat locality in eastern Sudan, between Friday and Monday. A patient succumbed to the disease on Thursday.

The woman died in El Jinan, El Gallabat West locality, where three people were also infected with the disease. A source in the health sector of El Gedaref state reported that from Friday to Monday, 30 cases of cholera were reported in El Saraf El Ahmer, and more than seventeen cases in El Mahalla; both in El Gallabat locality. There have been no deaths among the newly infected people, he told Radio Dabanga.

Another two cases emerged in El Saboni in El Gallabat on Thursday, after a hospital received three infected people in El Gallabat East on Wednesday. On Monday, state health authorities deployed teams of doctors and nurses to the affected areas in an attempt to curb the spreading of infections.

The first week of March showed a slight decrease in the number of cholera infections in El Gedaref, although a child died of cholera in El Gallabat East.

"Infection rates will be growing in the coming rainy season if the Ministry continues to ignore its outbreak," a health source predicted last month. Starting the prevalence of cholera infections in parts of eastern Sudan and El Gezira seven months ago, the Sudanese Health Ministry has persisted in calling the disease 'acute watery diarrhoea' instead of cholera.

♦ Pupil dies, 48 wounded in traffic in Darfur

March 20 - 2017 ROKORO / NYALA A traffic accident claimed the life of a pupil and caused injuries to 48 other children in central Jebel Marra on Saturday, as they were being relocated to the school exam location.

A convoy of vehicles carried 976 pupils from Rokoro to Zalingei locality so they could safely partake in the Sudanese certificate exams, which started this week. One of the vehicles suffered a sudden malfunction because of the rugged road, a teacher reported, leading it to overturn and land upside down. The accident resulted in the death of one of the children. 48 pupils, including several in a critical condition, were transferred to Nyala hospital. Six children remained in the hospital for treatment on Monday.

People in central Jebel Marra are reportedly "in shock" by the news, the teacher told Radio Dabanga. Each March, basic and secondary school children participate in Sudan's examinations, and schools in the conflict areas of Jebel Marra usually transfer their pupils to localities in South or Central Darfur for the duration of the examination period. For example 2,100 pupils were transferred from Deribat to Nyala because of the worsening security situation, an education official told Radio Dabanga. The Jebel Marra Mountains span North, Central and South Darfur, and last year were the scene of clashes between government forces and a rebel faction, displacing tens of thousands of people.

