Somalia: PM Unveils Cabinet

Somalia's Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre Tuesday March 21 named his 67-member Cabinet. The line-up topped by deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Ahmed Guled, includes six women ministers.
Mr Kheyre was appointed to lead the government by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on February 23. Members of the Cabinet will be vetted by the legislators prior to taking up office.
Notable members of the Cabinet include Abdi Farah Said alias Juha, as the minister for Interior and Federal and Reconciliation Affairs, and Abdurahman Duale Bayle for Finance. Mr Yusuf Garad Omar will head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.