21 March 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwanda: I&M Rwanda IPO Oversubscribed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kabona Esiara

The I&M Bank Rwanda IPO has been oversubscribed.

Investors applied for at least 206,893,000 shares, which is above the 99,030,400 shares on offer, resulting in a 209 per cent oversubscription rate.

"The oversubscription of the I&M Bank Rwanda IPO is testimony to the confidence investors have in the Rwandan economy," Finance Minister Claver Gatete is quoted in a statement on the ministry's website.

While the details of the bids have not been made public, the transaction advisors were forced to re-allot shares from the undersubscribed international pool to Rwandans.

The domestic pool which includes Rwandans and EastAfrican citizens were allocated 60 per cent, while 40per cent was left for other investors. The offer period ran from February 14,2017 and closed on March10.

The proceeds, valued at Rwf8.9 billion ($10.8 million), are earmarked for investment in Rwanda's new international airport at Bugesera, 25 kilometres south of the current site.

Listing on the Rwanda Stock Exchange is slated for March 31, 2017 after which trading will commence on the Rwanda Stock Exchange.

I&M Bank Rwanda, a subsidiary of the I&M Bank Holdings, a Nairobi Securities Exchange listed midsize lender, has been posting profits averaging $5 million over the past three years.

Rwanda

Detained Pregnant Wife of Activist to Appear in Court

British national Violette Uwamahoro, the pregnant wife of a political opposition activist living in exile, who was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.