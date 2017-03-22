Uganda: Museveni in New Push for Peace in South Sudan

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has stepped up efforts to end conflict in South Sudan, in separate meetings with key leaders from the UK and China.The first meeting was between President Museveni and Boris Johnson, the UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs on March 15, where conflict in South Sudan was discussed.

The Ugandan leader later met a six-man delegation from China, led by Beijing's Special Representative on African Affairs Xu Jinghu.

On March 16, President Museveni held a meeting with the South Sudan Minister in the Office of the President Mayiik Ayii Deng.

The closed door meeting between President Museveni and Mr Johnson took place at State House Entebbe, after which the two leaders held a joint press briefing.

During the press briefing, the two leaders did not mention South Sudan, but Daily Monitor reported that the UK chief diplomat and his host discussed "solutions to the restive" country and the conflict, which has seen some 1.6 million refugees pour into neighbouring countries since December 2013, with Uganda currently hosting over one million South Sudanese refugees.

Notably, the West and China have competing interests in South Sudan, and have proposed different approaches to end the three-year conflict. The west favours sanctions while Beijing is opposed to this method.

The Ugandan leader said in a statement that the way forward for South Sudan to attain stability is for the international community to support Africa's youngest nation to organise free and fair elections and also to build a national army from all parts of the country, after a meeting with the Chinese delegation.

"Contrary to Western countries that advocate for imposition of sanctions on South Sudan, which would worsen the situation because sectarianism of South Sudan tribal leaders that harm the interests of the people. Encouragement of negotiations on elections and forming a national army is the political medicine to fight sectarianism in South Sudan. This approach has worked and helped countries like Kenya," said President Museveni.

Ms Jinghu said Beijing appreciates Uganda's political contribution to African countries like South Sudan to find a solution to political conflicts and the resulting refugee crisis.

"The international community has an interest in the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan," said Ms Xu Jinghu, but noted that the Chinese government is opposed to sanctions on South Sudan.

According to President Museveni, the Chinese approach that does not impose sanctions and isolate the war torn country is the best "formula for South Sudan leaders to manage and run their country."